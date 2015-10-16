MUMBAI Oct 16 The operator of top Indian
airline IndiGo has set the indicative price band for its initial
public offering of shares at between 700 rupees ($10.83)and 765
rupees ($11.83) apiece, three sources directly involved in the
transaction said.
At the top end of the price band, the offering by InterGlobe
Aviation Ltd IPO-INAI.NS will raise as much as $510 million
and value the company at about $4.2 billion, said the sources,
who declined to be named as the information is not public yet.
The low-cost airline's IPO will open on Oct. 27 and close on
Oct. 29, according to the company's share sale prospectus issued
on Friday. The portion for IPO cornerstone investors will open
on Oct. 26, said the sources.
A spokeswoman for IndiGo did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
($1 = 64.6650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, editing by David Evans)