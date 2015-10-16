* Indicative price band set at 700-765 rupees/share -
sources
* At top end, IndiGo to have a market value of about $4.2
bln
* IndiGo is first India airline listing in 9 years
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Oct 16 The operator of top Indian
airline IndiGo is looking to raise up to $510 million in its
initial public offering (IPO), according to sources, betting on
an improved financial outlook helped by lower oil prices and
surging passenger growth.
That figure is higher than previously expected; bankers
said in the summer that the company was expected to raise up to
$400 million, but its valuations have since been bolstered after
it reported a big rise in annual profits.
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd IPO-INAI.NS, which operates the
low-cost airline, has set the indicative price band for the IPO
at between 700 and 765 rupees per share, according to the three
sources directly involved in the process.
At the top end of the price band, the airline would raise as
much as $510 million, making it the largest IPO in the Indian
market since 2012, and giving the company a market value of
about $4.2 billion, said the sources.
The sources did not want to be named ahead of a public
announcement. A spokeswoman for IndiGo did not respond to a
request for comment.
IndiGo, whose rivals in the Indian aviation market include
Jet Airways and SpiceJet, has been the only
consistently profitable airline in the country for the last
seven years, according to consultancy Centre for Aviation.
Its share sale, set to be the first airline listing in nine
years, will open on Oct. 27. The company plans to use the
proceeds to pay off some outstanding aircraft leasing
liabilities and to expand its business.
Some investors, however, said the pricing was on the high
side. "Even though IndiGo is doing well and it is the country's
most profitable airline, the pricing for this issue is a bit
aggressive," said Neeraj Dewan, director at brokerage Quantum
Securities.
The IPO is set to be the biggest airline public issue in
India since low-cost carrier Deccan Aviation's market debut in
2006. It will also be the second high-profile public offering
this month, triggering hopes of a revival in India's sluggish
capital market activity.
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, India's biggest coffee
chain operator, was oversubscribed for its up to $177 million
IPO which closed on Friday.
IndiGo's book for cornerstone investors - guaranteed a major
share of the offering regardless of the final price - will open
on Oct. 26. The IPO will close on Oct. 29 for all investors,
according to the company's prospectus.
($1 = 64.7050 Indian rupees)
