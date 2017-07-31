FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's IndiGo owner Q1 profit rises 37 pct
July 31, 2017 / 10:24 AM / a day ago

India's IndiGo owner Q1 profit rises 37 pct

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of India's largest airline IndiGo, posted a 37 percent increase in quarterly profit on Monday, helped by higher passenger revenue.

The company said its profit was 8.11 billion rupees ($126.42 million) in the first quarter ended June 30, compared with 5.92 billion rupees a year earlier. bit.ly/2uMvkZB

Passenger revenue rose 27.9 percent to 50.78 billion rupees in the quarter, InterGlobe said. ($1 = 64.1500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

