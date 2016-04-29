BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
(Corrects headline to show net profit was "almost flat", not "down about 12 pct")
April 29 InterGlobe Aviation Ltd :
* March-quarter net profit 5.79 billion rupees; revenue 40.90 billion rupees; to pay final dividend of 15 rupees per share - TV * The alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release on the Bombay Stock Exchange
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago