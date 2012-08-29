Aug 29 Analog chipmaker Integrated Device
Technology Inc said it will develop a transmitter and
receiver chipset for Intel Corp products that use
wireless charging technology.
The wireless charging integrated circuits, or little chips
that will be used mainly in smartphones, Intel's Ultrabook mini
notebooks and computers, will help cut costs and simplify
product development, Integrated Device said.
"We think the ability to have a wire-free charging
experience with a broad ecosystem of devices like keyboards,
mice, storage devices, cameras and smartphones will be realized
in the near future," said Gary Huang, an executive at Intel.