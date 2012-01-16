* Expects retail profit to be 3 mln stg lower than expected
* To continue to diversify earnings base away from UK
* Says H1 in line with own view
Jan 16 British construction management
firm Interior Services Group forecast its 2012 group
profit below expectations citing cancellations or deferring of
projects by key clients in the UK retail sector.
"With the reduced volumes and continuing pressure on
margins, this is likely to result in our UK retail businesses
delivering profits 3 million pounds ($4.6 million) less than we
had anticipated," the company said in a statement.
Interior Services, which has been appointed to provide
temporary spectator seating, tents and cabins at the London 2012
Olympic venues, said it would continue to diversify its earnings
base away from UK and sees overseas businesses contributing 35
percent of profits for 2012.
The company, which has operations in Europe and Asia, said
trading for the first half ended December was in line with its
expectations.
In September, the company reported a marginal drop in its
full-year adjusted pretax profit, but said it saw signs of
rebound in the retail and construction sectors.
Interior Services shares, which have shed 20 percent of
their value in the last three months, were indicated down 9
percent at 133 pence at 0743 GMT. The stock closed at 146.5
pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the
business at 49 million pounds.