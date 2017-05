July 22 Home Depot Inc said it agreed to buy home repair and maintenance product seller Interline Brands Inc for $1.63 billion.

The all-cash deal is expected to be completed in Home Depot's quarter ending Nov. 1 and will add to its earnings in the current financial year, the company said. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)