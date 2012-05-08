May 8 Industrial distributor Interline Brands Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by strong performance at its facilities maintenance unit.

Sales at the facilities maintenance unit, which accounts for 76 percent of the company's revenue, increased 7.8 percent in the first quarter.

Interline's net income rose to $7.5 million, or 23 cents a share, from $6.9 million, or 20 cents a share, a year ago.