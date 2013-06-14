BRUSSELS, June 14 U.S. conglomerate Honeywell
secured EU regulatory approval on Friday for its $600
million acquisition of mobile computing device maker Intermec
.
Honeywell, which makes a wide range of industrial products
from cockpit electronics to car turbochargers, said the deal
would boost its presence in the market for mobile computers and
automatic data recording equipment.
Intermec's products include barcode scanners and
radio-frequency identification (RFID) readers.
The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator
across the 27-member European Union, said the deal would not
hurt either consumers or rivals.
"The Commission found that the transaction would not raise
competition concerns, in particular because the merged entity
will continue to face several credible competitors in the
relevant markets," the EU executive said in a statement.