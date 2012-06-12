BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12 Mobile computing devices maker Intermec Inc said it will cut 7 percent of its workforce to lower costs in North America and Europe, and will take a related pre-tax charge of about $8 million to $9 million.
The restructuring plan will limit the impact on research and development and global sales operations, especially in higher growth regions like Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Eastern Europe, the company said in a statement.
Intermec, whose products include bar code scanners and radio-frequency ID readers, expects to cut about 170 positions and record most of the charges in the second quarter.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.