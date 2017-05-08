BRIEF-Hybrid Air Freighters signs LOI to purchase lockheed Martin hybrid airships
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships
May 8 Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group Plc named Chris Hawkins as managing director of Marketing & Client Relations, Western Region USA, effective immediately.
Hawkins will report to Chris Austin, global head of Consultant Relations and director of Marketing & Client Relations for the United States.
Prior to joining ICG, Hawkins worked at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
HONG KONG, June 20 Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, the ports-to-telecoms group, brushed off talk of an imminent retirement for chairman Li Ka-shing, saying on Tuesday that the tycoon was in "very good health".