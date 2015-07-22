July 22 UK-based asset manager Intermediate Capital Group Plc hired Malcolm White as UK distribution director.

He will join Intermediate Capital's UK distribution team and its global distribution team, the company said.

White will be based in London and will report to Michael Biereth, head of UK and Scandinavian distribution.

He joins from Legal & General Investment Management Ltd, where he was head of fixed income distribution. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)