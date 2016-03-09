BRIEF-Cemtrex says received more than $21 mln in new orders in April
* Cemtrex Inc says received more than $21 million in new orders during month of April
March 9 Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group Plc said it appointed Zak Summerscale the head of Europe and Asia Pacific for its credit fund management business.
The London-based company also appointed Kam Tugnait director for high-yield bonds.
Both Summerscale and Tugnait join Intermediate Capital from Babson Capital. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
* Delta Air Lines Inc - co, Lyft partnering to offer skymiles members more opportunities to earn miles by requesting a ride