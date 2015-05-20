* AUM up 39 percent on year on strong demand in Europe

* A record 6.4 bln euros raised during the year

* Plans to return 300 mln stg as special dividend (Adds details, quote)

By Nishant Kumar

May 20 Intermediate Capital Group Plc said assets under management rose to a record 18 billion euros ($19.9 billion) at end-March, driven by strong demand for higher-yielding assets in Europe, boosting its shares.

A 39 percent surge in assets from the prior year included a record 6.4 billion euros of new money raised by the firm, which specialises in providing mezzanine finance, private debt and leveraged credit.

"Strong demand for European investment opportunities that carry attractive yields and the improving economic climate in Europe have driven a significant part of both our fundraising and our investing success," Chief Executive Christophe Evain said in a statement on Wednesday.

The firm's European mezzanine, senior debt and UK real estate funds accounted for 48 percent of the total money raised during the year.

The group reported a 9 percent jump in profit before tax to 178.5 million pounds and said it planned to return 300 million pounds to shareholders in the form of a special dividend for 2015.

Jefferies International analyst Phil Dobbin said he expected even more to be returned in the coming months.

"We feel this leaves room for a further return, and in the meantime the company has the ability to drive growth in a supportive fund raising environment," Dobbin, who rates the stock as "buy", wrote.

At 0725 GMT, its shares were up 4.6 percent, the second best performer on the FTSE Mid 250 Index, which traded down 0.2 percent.

The company said third-party fee earning assets under management rose 39 percent to 12.3 billion euros and its final ordinary dividend was up 4.9 percent to 15.1 pence per share, boosting its total ordinary dividends in year to 22 pence per share. ($1 = 0.9035 euros) (Editing by Simon Jessop)