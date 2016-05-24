LONDON May 24 British asset manager
Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) posted a 20 percent
rise in full-year assets under management to 21.6 billion
euros($24.22 billion)on Tuesday, driven by strong demand for its
debt strategies.
The firm said it had raised 5.2 billion euros in new money
over the year with 2.7 billion euros heading in to its European
Mezzanine and Senior Debt Partners strategies, it said in a
statement.
ICG said its focus would turn to raising money for a number
of newer funds in the coming months, so it did not expect total
fundraising to be maintained at the same pace in the new
financial year.
Despite the strong inflows, the firm said full-year pretax
profit fell year-on-year to 158.8 million pounds($230.02
million)from 178.5 million pounds, hit by a fall in the value of
derivatives used to hedge.
Profits for its fund management operations, meanwhile, were
up 18 percent to 61.2 million pounds from 52 million pounds,
helping underpin a 4.6 percent increase in the final dividend to
15.8 pence a share.
The firm also announced a special dividend of 200 million
pounds.
"This will re-gear the balance sheet to within our target
range and contribute to the increase in our return on equity to
over 13 percent. It will also take to 600 million pounds the
amount returned to shareholders, in addition to the ordinary
dividend, in the last three years," Chief Executive Christophe
Evain said.
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
($1 = 0.6904 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)