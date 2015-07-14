BRIEF-Intec Pharma says Zeev Weiss resigns as chief executive and director
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
July 14 UK-based asset manager Intermediate Capital Group Plc appointed Michael Curtis and Benjamin Edgar portfolio managers and co-heads of its European loans business.
Curtis joins from 3i Debt Management Ltd while Edgar comes from CVC Credit Partners where he was managing director responsible for credit funds and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
* Announced declaration of a cash distribution of $0.855 per LP unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: