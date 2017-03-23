LONDON, March 23 Fund manager Intermediate
Capital Group's chief executive and chief investment
officer Christophe Evain is to retire in July 2017, the firm
said in a statement on Thursday.
The board has appointed Benoit Durteste, currently head of
European investments at Intermediate Capital, to replace Evain
as CEO and CIO, the firm added.
"After 23 years at ICG, my decision to retire has not been
an easy one to make," Evain said in a statement, adding "I leave
the Company in capable hands with Benoit and the rest of the
management team."
ICG specialises in private debt, credit and equity and has
22.6 billion euros ($24.37 billion) in assets under management.
($1 = 0.9276 euros)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Maiya Keidan)