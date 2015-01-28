UPDATE 1-Aberdeen's H1 results boosted by market, currency gains
* Assets at end-March 308.1 bln stg, from 312.1 bln stg (Adds detail from statement, bullet points, quote)
Jan 28 Intermediate Capital Group Plc
* eur3.1bn of third party money raised in nine months to 31 december 2014
* New third party money raised in quarter to 31 december 2014 totalled eur1.4bn, with eur0.2bn of realisations in older funds
* Aum increased by 8% in quarter to 31 december 2014 to eur14.9bn
* Third party fee earning aum increased 12% to eur10.8bn
* Have an extensive product pipeline and expect this to lead to a period of very strong fundraising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
* Assets at end-March 308.1 bln stg, from 312.1 bln stg (Adds detail from statement, bullet points, quote)
** Nordea Markets has appointed Gaute Ulltveit-Moe to head its equities trading desk in Norway, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday