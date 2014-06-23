BRIEF-Bubs Australia enters into a merchant agreement with Red
* Enters into a merchant agreement with RED
June 23 Intermediate Capital Group Plc
* Announces it is providing financing to PAI partners for acquisition of Domus Vi and is investing as a minority shareholder.
* ICG will provide a pik financing to fund acquisition of Domus Vi by Pai Partners and will take a minority equity position.
* Subject to approval from antitrust authorities, Pai partners will become majority shareholder of Domus Vi alongside yves journel
* Board proposes not to distribute dividend for year 2016