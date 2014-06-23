June 23 Intermediate Capital Group Plc

* Announces it is providing financing to PAI partners for acquisition of Domus Vi and is investing as a minority shareholder.

* ICG will provide a pik financing to fund acquisition of Domus Vi by Pai Partners and will take a minority equity position.

* Subject to approval from antitrust authorities, Pai partners will become majority shareholder of Domus Vi alongside yves journel Further company coverage: ))