BRIEF-Bubs Australia enters into a merchant agreement with Red
* Enters into a merchant agreement with RED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 (Reuters) -
* Intermediate capital group supports Staci's management takeover
* The transaction should be completed in july 2014, subject to approval of the antitrust authorities.
* Staci group announces that its management team backed by intermediate capital has purchased the group from astorg, initiative et finance and jean-pierre masse, the group's founder Further company coverage:
* Enters into a merchant agreement with RED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board proposes not to distribute dividend for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: