Sept 25 Intermediate Capital Group Plc :

* Intermediate Capital Group Plc announces repayment consideration

* Intermediate Capital Managers Limited is considering repayment of notes of EOS Loan Fund I limited

* ICML is currently investigating financing options and may repay notes of fund within next few months

* Anticipated that funding for such repayment would include proceeds from a new collateralized loan obligation