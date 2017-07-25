FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
Brazil's Intermédica scraps plan to list shares
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
East Europe goes up in the world
Economy
East Europe goes up in the world
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
Indonesia
Jakarta's economy gets a lift from motorbike deliveries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 4:37 PM / 15 hours ago

Brazil's Intermédica scraps plan to list shares

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA scrapped plans to list shares on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, data from securities industry watchdog CVM showed on Tuesday, two months after requiring regulatory clearance for an IPO.

The news comes as equity listings in Latin America's largest economy gain traction following the busiest week for IPOs in the country in four years. IRB Brasil Resseguros SA is scheduled to price its own IPO later this week. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.