Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
Inter Milan have appointed former Ajax Amsterdam manager Frank de Boer as their new head coach on a three-year contract replacing Roberto Mancini, the Italian club confirmed on Tuesday.
Mancini parted company with the Serie A side by mutual agreement on Monday even though his contract had been due to expire in June 2017.
"De Boer will join the Nerazzurri on a three-year contract and will take charge of first team training this afternoon," Inter said in a statement.
De Boer joined Ajax in December 2010 following the resignation of Martin Jol and helped the Dutch club win four consecutive league titles from 2011 to 2014.
The Dutchman resigned in May after Ajax failed to win the Eredivisie title for the second consecutive season.
Inter came fourth in Serie A last season, failing to qualify for the Champions League for the fifth consecutive time.
They will begin their new Serie A season under De Boer, who would be unveiled at a press conference later on Tuesday, against Chievo Verona on Aug. 21.
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.