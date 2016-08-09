Inter Milan have appointed former Ajax Amsterdam manager Frank de Boer as their new head coach on a three-year contract replacing Roberto Mancini, the Italian club confirmed on Tuesday.

Mancini parted company with the Serie A side by mutual agreement on Monday even though his contract had been due to expire in June 2017.

"De Boer will join the Nerazzurri on a three-year contract and will take charge of first team training this afternoon," Inter said in a statement.

De Boer joined Ajax in December 2010 following the resignation of Martin Jol and helped the Dutch club win four consecutive league titles from 2011 to 2014.

The Dutchman resigned in May after Ajax failed to win the Eredivisie title for the second consecutive season.

Inter came fourth in Serie A last season, failing to qualify for the Champions League for the fifth consecutive time.

They will begin their new Serie A season under De Boer, who would be unveiled at a press conference later on Tuesday, against Chievo Verona on Aug. 21.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)