* Buys Intermix for $130 mln
* Approves $1 bln share buyback program
* Reports better-than-expected December same-store sales
Jan 3 Gap Inc, which owns clothing
retailers Banana Republic and Old Navy as well as its namesake
brand, expanded into the luxury market with its purchase of
women's apparel retailer Intermix Holdco Inc for $130 million.
Gap also reported a 5 percent jump in same-store sales for
December. Analysts had expected a rise of 3.5 percent, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Gap, whose shares have risen 69 percent in the last year,
has seen its comparable-store sales improve as new campaigns and
trendier offerings helped it compete better with more
fashionable rivals, including Inditex SA's Zara chain.
Jefferies & Co analyst Randal Konik said Intermix will help
Gap return to a "fashion leadership position".
Privately held Intermix sells clothes and accessories from
renowned design houses such as Yigal Azrouel, Yves Saint
Laurent, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo. It has 32 boutique stores
in North America and also operates a retail website.
"We see the benefit of cross pollination of the high fashion
chain and Gap's existing brands (particularly Gap brand) as a
significant positive of the deal," Jefferies analyst Konik wrote
in a note.
Upmarket menswear maker Ermenegildo Zegna and U.S. cosmetics
group Estee Lauder said in November they expect the
luxury goods sector to regain vigor in 2013, after the economic
slowdown in Europe and China affected luxury sales in 2012.
News of the acquisition was first reported by the Wall
Street Journal.
The deal marks the latest by Gap following its 2008 purchase
of women's active apparel retailer Athleta.
Gap, which also operates the online fashion boutique
Piperlime, said Intermix would continue to operate under the
leadership of its co-founder Khajak Keledjian in the role of
chief creative officer.
The company also said it approved a $1 billion share
repurchase program after an earlier $1 billion program ended in
the fourth quarter.
Gap's shares were flat at $31.37 in morning trading on the
New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.