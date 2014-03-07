By Olivia Oran
NEW YORK, March 7 InterMune Inc, a
drugmaker that specializes in treating fatal scarring of the
lungs, is attracting takeover interest from several
pharmaceutical companies, according to people familiar with the
matter.
While no formal sale process is under way and a deal is not
imminent, a handful of larger rivals are exploring a bid for the
$2.7 billion orphan-drug maker, the people said this week.
Makers of orphan drugs, treatments for rare diseases, are
attractive acquisitions for large pharmaceutical companies that
are looking to offset a drop in sales as their patents on
blockbuster products expire.
InterMune had considered selling itself about three years
ago and held discussions with potential buyers. They decided not
to pursue a deal at that time due to uncertainty over data for
the company's pirfenidone drug, the sources said.
However, buyer interest has been rekindled in recent weeks
after the company announced positive late-stage trial results
for pirfenidone, the people said, requesting anonymity because
they were not authorized to speak with the media. The drug
treats idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, which is
characterized by a slow decline in lung function and has no
known cause.
The positive trial data, announced on Feb. 25, sent shares
of InterMune soaring more than 170 percent in the last few weeks
to a market capitalization of about $2.7 billion.
It was not known whether any of the interested drugmakers
had made a formal offer to buy the company yet. An InterMune
spokesman declined to comment
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected pirfenidone
in May 2010, citing lack of data to prove its effectiveness in
treating IPF, and asked InterMune to conduct a new trial.
That late-stage trial showed that after a year of treatment,
16.5 percent of patients in the pirfenidone group experienced
disease progression, about half the percentage of those using a
placebo.
The study also showed that 22.7 percent of patients getting
the drug experienced no decline in lung function, more than
double the 9.7 percent seen among those taking the placebo.