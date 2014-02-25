Feb 25 InterMune Inc's experimental
drug, in a late-stage trial, reduced the progression of a
disease that leads to loss of lung function, taking the
treatment closer to U.S. marketing approval.
The drug, pirfenidone, was rejected by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration in May 2010, citing lack of data to prove
its efficacy in treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a
potentially fatal lung disease.
The health regulator had asked InterMune to conduct a new
trial and the late-stage study, named Ascend, was drawn up to
support the drug's U.S. marketing clearance.
The trial compared pirfenidone with a placebo and showed
that after 52 weeks of treatment, 16.5 percent of patients in
the pirfenidone group experienced disease progression compared
with 31.8 percent in the placebo group.
The study also showed that 22.7 percent of patients getting
the drug experienced no decline in lung function compared with
9.7 percent in the placebo group.
Pirfenidone had a favorable safety profile and was generally
well tolerated, InterMune said.
The drug is already approved to treat IPF in Europe and
Canada, where it is marketed as Esbriet. It is also approved in
Japan, South Korea, China, India, Argentina and Mexico.
IPF is an irreversible condition that leads to progressive
loss of lung function due to scarring, which hinders the lungs'
ability to absorb oxygen.
InterMune said it expected to resubmit its marketing
application for the drug to the FDA by early third quarter of
this year.
The company's shares closed at $13.96 on the Nasdaq on
Monday.