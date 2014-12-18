BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 International Personal Finance Plc :
* Christopher Rodrigues has informed board that he will retire as chairman of company at its AGM on April 30, 2015
* Dan O'Connor will succeed Christopher as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR