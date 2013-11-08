NEW YORK Nov 8 A U.S. judge has rejected
British Airways Plc's bid to dismiss a lawsuit by frequent
flyers who accused the carrier of imposing bogus fuel surcharges
on rewards flights.
The carrier, a unit of International Airlines Group
, had argued that federal regulations pre-empted the
lawsuit, and that the flyers failed to plausibly allege that the
surcharges were not based on fuel costs.
In a decision made public on Friday, U.S. District Judge
Raymond Dearie in Brooklyn, New York, said the plaintiffs
offered sufficient support for their claims that the surcharges
were not "reasonably related to or based upon" fuel costs. He
did not rule on the merits of the case.
The case was brought last Nov. 9 by four members of British
Airways' frequent flyer program, Executive Club.
Members accumulate points known as Avios that can be
redeemed for plane tickets.
The plaintiffs said British Airways saw the fuel surcharges
as a means to boost revenue, and charge frequent flyers hundreds
of dollars on each "free" reward ticket.
In letting the case proceed, Dearie cited a statistical
analysis from the flyers that suggested that British Airways'
fuel surcharges from 2007 to 2012 "bore little relationship to -
and were not based upon - changes in the price of fuel."
British Airways had countered with its own analysis showing
a correlation between fuel surcharges and oil prices.
Dearie also cited a suggestion that the carrier does not
view surcharges as a hedge against variable fuel costs, and an
allegation that one plaintiff paid a surcharge on a first class
ticket to London's Heathrow Airport that exceeded the cost of an
economy class ticket on the same flight.
A spokeswoman for British Airways said the carrier does not
discuss litigation matters.
David Stellings, a partner at Lieff Cabraser Heimann &
Bernstein representing the frequent flyers, in an e-mail called
the decision "an important step forward" for customers, and said
the case will move into discovery.
Earlier on Friday, International Airlines Group said its
third-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by improved
results at Spanish carrier Iberia.
The case is Dover et al v. British Airways Plc (UK), U.S.
District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 12-05567.