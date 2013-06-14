June 14 International Automotive Components
Group, backed by billionaire U.S. investor Wilbur Ross, filed
with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $115 million in an
initial public offering of common stock.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank Securities and JP Morgan
were underwriting the IPO, the Luxembourg-based company told the
U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary
prospectus.
International Automotive Components, formed in 2006 by
private equity firm WL Ross and investment funds managed by
Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC, has 79 manufacturing facilities
across 18 countries.
The company supplies interior components and systems to
equipment manufacturers and its customers include Ford Motor Co
, General Motors Co, SAIC Inc and Honda
Motor Co Ltd.
WL Ross holds about 60 percent stake in the company, while
Franklin Mutual Advisers owns 27 percent, according to the
filing. (r.reuters.com/zan88t)
International Automotive Components posted a net loss of $14
million on total sales of $1.24 billion for the quarter ended
March 30, according to the filing. The company had a debt of
$691 million as of March 30.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The company, which expects to use proceeds from the offering
to repay debt, intends to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "IACG".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting By Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)