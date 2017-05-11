BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW announces decision by Highland Capital Management
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
May 11 INTERNATIONAL BANK OF AZERBAIJAN FILES PETITION FOR PROTECTION UNDER CHAPTER 15 OF U.S. BANKRUPTCY CODE -- COURT FILING BANK FILES WITH U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT IN MANHATTAN IN CONNECTION WITH AZERI RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDING
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
* Intimation of initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), appointment of interim resolution professional (IRP) Source text: http://bit.ly/2rHMWGk Further company coverage: