Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
LONDON Nov 8 International Airlines Group : * Statement on vueling * - can confirm that it is considering making an offer for 100 per
cent of the share capital of vueling airlines * Iag board will be considering the matter tomorrow (November 8, 2012) but no
decision to make an offer has yet been reached
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.