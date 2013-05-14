LONDON May 14 International Airlines Group : * Iag - launching a senior unsecured convertible bond offer of up to

an approximate maximum amount of E400 million * Iag - bond to fund its acquisition of vueling, enhance liquidity and

lower its cost of capital. * The bonds, which are due to mature in 2018, can be converted into ordinary

shares of iag * Expected thatbonds' conversion price will be set at premium of between 30 -

35 per cent * The bond issue is not subject to approval by iag shareholders