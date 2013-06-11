BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
LONDON, June 11 International Airlines Group : * British Airways reached agreement with trustees of two main pension
schemes on schemes' regular triennial valuations * Agreement confirms existing contribution plans for the pension
schemes remain on track to repay pension liabilities * Terms of agreement include a combined technical deficit of £3.3 billion * Terms of agreement include ability for British Airways to move to normal
dividend payments over time
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company