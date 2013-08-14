Aug 14 International Airlines Group : * Has secured firm orders and options for up to 220 airbus a320 family

shorthaul aircraft * Says up to 120 of these for its subsidiary vueling * Vueling agreement comprises 62 firm orders - 30 a320ceo and 32 a320neo - plus

58 options * The firm orders will be delivered to vueling between 2015 and 2020 * Iag-has secured 100 a320neo options which could be used for any of the group