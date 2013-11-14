BRIEF-Wang On group says unit entered into loan agreement to grant loan facility
* Unit entered into loan agreement to grant loan facility to borrower of not exceeding a sum of hk$200.0 million
Nov 14 International Airlines Group : * John Snow to resign as a director at the next IAG board meeting * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Chuang's consortium international-unit entered into agreement with vendor in relation to acquisition of property at cash consideration of hk$301.2 million