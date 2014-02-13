UPDATE 1-Kenya's Safaricom says technical fault hits services
NAIROBI, April 24 Kenyan telecoms firm Safaricom said on its Twitter feed on Monday that it had a technical fault on its network that was affecting services countrywide.
Feb 13 International Airlines Group : * Iberia reaches landmark agreement with pilots' union * Iberia reaches landmark agreement with pilots' union * Salaries to remain frozen until 2015 as outlined in the mediation agreement * After that date, increases will be subject to the airline's profitability * Deal reduces the cost structure and provides the foundation for the airline to grow profitably * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
NAIROBI, April 24 Kenyan telecoms firm Safaricom said on its Twitter feed on Monday that it had a technical fault on its network that was affecting services countrywide.
April 24 Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e di Partecipazioni SpA: