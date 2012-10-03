LONDON Oct 3 International Airlines Group : * Traffic statistics September 2012 * Premium traffic for September grew by 8.0 per cent compared to the previous

year * In September 2012, group traffic measured in revenue passenger kms rose by

5.1 percent * 4.6 per cent growth in non-premium traffic for September * Trading conditions at our London hub remain firm * Underlying market conditions remain unchanged from guidance given at Q2

results. * In September 2012, available seat kilometres was up 3.6 percent * Performance at Madrid continues to be impacted by weak economic conditions