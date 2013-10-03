BRIEF-Ibuynew Group says launched non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue to raise about $2.032 mln
* Launched a non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue of 2 fully paid ordinary shares for each 3 shares held by eligible shareholders
(Corrects headline to show traffic increased 8.8 pct, not 8.3 pct)
Oct 3 Oct 3 International Airlines Group : * September traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres increased by 8.8 per cent vs September 2012 * Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 8.3 pct * September premium traffic fell 0.1 pct compared to the previous year, on falling capacity * Underlying market conditions unchanged from at the publication of quarter two results on Aug. 2 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Seeks trading halt pending the release of an announcement by the fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: