BRIEF-CME Group posts Q1 EPS of $1.18
* First-quarter 2017 average daily volume was a record 17.1 million contracts, up 1 percent compared with first-quarter 2016
July 31 International Consolidated Airlines Group Sa
* Iberia to settle its hedging transaction over its entire stake in Amadeus
* Derivative transaction comprised collar arrangement around Iberia's Amadeus shareholding of 33,562,331 shares
* Proceeds of sale will strengthen Iberia's liquidity and provide funding for airline's transformation plan
* Value of gross assets which are subject of this transaction at 31 December 2013 was EUR 1,044 million
* Iberia will transfer its ongoing interest in shares to Nomura in exchange for eur 578 million in cash,
* IAG's gain on disposal in its income statement will be eur 84 million before taxes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exec says working on a number of options to bring down promoter shareholding as asked by RBI