July 31 International Consolidated Airlines Group Sa

* Iberia to settle its hedging transaction over its entire stake in Amadeus

* Derivative transaction comprised collar arrangement around Iberia's Amadeus shareholding of 33,562,331 shares

* Proceeds of sale will strengthen Iberia's liquidity and provide funding for airline's transformation plan

* Value of gross assets which are subject of this transaction at 31 December 2013 was EUR 1,044 million

* Iberia will transfer its ongoing interest in shares to Nomura in exchange for eur 578 million in cash,

* IAG's gain on disposal in its income statement will be eur 84 million before taxes