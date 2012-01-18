Jan 18 International Flavors & Fragrances
said it will cut about 70 jobs globally in its
fragrances business and other parts of the company, and take a
$10 million pretax charge.
The company said it will realign responsibilities in the
fragrance business unit under its group President Nicolas
Mirzayantz, adding that the unit will reorganize its functional
fragrances group.
IFF will continue to reallocate a portion of its functional
fragrance resources from developed markets to emerging ones.
IFF will take a pretax charge of about $10 million, or 8
cents per share aftertax, for severance and other
employee-related costs.
The company said it expects to realize pretax savings of
about $9 million in 2012.
IFF, which has been creating flavors and fragrances for more
than 170 years, works with leading global brands to develop
scents and tastes for products that are household names. It is a
leading supplier for Procter & Gamble.
IFF shares closed at $55.70 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.