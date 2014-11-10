Nov 10 International Market Centers Inc, a provider of showroom space to home furniture and decor companies, filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise about $200 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Las Vegas-based company listed Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse Securities and Wells Fargo Securities among underwriters to the IPO. ( 1.usa.gov/1u2RVL4)

International Market Centers was formed in 2011 by funds affiliated with Bain Capital LLC and Oaktree Capital Management LP.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)