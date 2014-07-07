PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 24
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 7 Macquarie Infrastructure Co LLC said it would buy the 50 percent stake in liquid storage provider International-Matex Tank Terminals that it does not control for $1.03 billion.
Macquarie, which owns half of International-Matex since 2006, said it would buy the remaining interest from members of the business' founding family for $910 million in cash and $115 million in stock.
International-Matex comprises ten marine terminals in the United States and two partially-owned terminals in Canada that store and handle petroleum products, vegetable and tropical oils, renewable fuels, and other chemicals. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 Malaysia's AirAsia X Bhd on Tuesday said it has become Asia's first low-cost carrier to receive approval to operate scheduled passenger flights to any destination within the United States.
TOKYO, Jan 24 Japanese stocks declined on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policy stance rattled investors while banks led the losses on sliding U.S. and global bond yields.