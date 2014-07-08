(Repeats Monday story for wider distribution)
July 7 Macquarie Infrastructure Co LLC
said it would buy the 50 percent stake in liquids storage
provider International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT) that it does
not control for $1.03 billion in cash and stock.
Macquarie, which owns half of IMTT since 2006, said it
expects the deal to add to its free cash flow this year given "a
number of opportunities" to implement better expense controls
and processes at the liquids storage provider.
Macquarie said it would pay $910 million in cash and the
rest in stock to buy out the remaining stake from IMTT's
founding Coleman family, at least three of whom are expected to
retire after the deal closes later this month.
IMTT comprises ten marine terminals in the United States and
two partially-owned terminals in Canada that store and handle
petroleum products, vegetable and tropical oils, renewable
fuels, and other chemicals.
Macquarie said it expects the deal to partly eliminate
double taxation as IMTT would no longer pay federal taxes and
Macquarie would no longer pay tax on the distributions it gets
from IMTT.
Macquarie raised its 2014 underlying free cash flow
forecast, excluding transaction-related expenses, to $4.55 per
share, about 11.2 percent higher than 2013.
The company said it has "indicated" that it would distribute
80-85 percent of its free cash flow as cash dividend and said it
raised its second quarter cash dividend to 95 cents per share.
Macquarie said IMTT's Chief Executive Thomas Coleman would
retire, with Macquarie's CEO James Hooke initially becoming CEO
of IMTT.
James May, Macquarie's IMTT asset director, would become CFO
at IMTT. Hooke and May have served on IMTT's board for the past
five years.
Barclays Capital Inc is Macquarie's financial adviser.
Macquarie's shares closed at $61.60 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)