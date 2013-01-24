BRIEF-Dongguan Winnerway Industrial Zone to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
LONDON Jan 24 International Mining and Infrastructure Corp PLC : * Intl mining & infras - appointment of CEO * appointment with immediate effect of Ousmane Kane as the Company's Chief Executive Officer
HONG KONG, June 2 Private equity firm KKR & Co said on Friday it raised $9.3 billion for its most recent Asia-focused buyout fund, setting a record for the region as it looks for larger deals.