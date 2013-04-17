LONDON, April 17 International Mining and Infrastructure Corp PLC : * Intl mining & infras - update on discussions with Afferro * & infrastructure offers to buy Afferro Mining Inc * & infrastructure offers 3 shares/cash options to Afferro Mining Inc

investors * Imic offers 80P in cash plus a convertible loan note of 20P, or 50P

cash, and 70P note or 140P in shares