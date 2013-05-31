BRIEF-Al Baraka Banking Group issues $400 mln Islamic sukuk
* Announces successful completion of its first Islamic sukuk issue in amount of $400 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qA2E5M) Further company coverage:
LONDON May 31 International Mining and Infrastructure Corp PLC : * Purchase of further shares in Afferro mining * Acquisition gives IMIC control over 9.94% of Afferro's voting rights
* Dena bank reduces marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors from 1st June, 2017