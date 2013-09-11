Sept 11 International Paper Co said it
will close its Courtland, Alabama, paper mill by early next
year, laying off 1,100 workers.
The mill has an annual production capacity of 950,000 tons.
"This decision to permanently close capacity is primarily
being driven by demand decline for uncoated freesheet paper
products in the United States," CEO John Faraci said in a
statement.
The decision to close the mill took months and was finalized
at a meeting of IP's board of directors on Tuesday.
Salaried workers will be eligible for severance, and IP said
it would work with union officials to offer assistance programs
to hourly employees.
It was not immediately clear if IP will take a one-time
charge for the closure.