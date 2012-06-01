June 1 International Paper Co will sell
three U.S. corrugated packaging mills for $470 million as part
of an antitrust agreement related to the acquisition of rival
Temple-Inland Inc.
The company won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Temple-Inland
for $3.7 billion in February on the condition it divests three
corrugated packaging mills.
International Paper has agreed to sell its Ontario and
Hueneme mills in California to a joint venture formed by The
Kraft Group LLC and Schwarz Partners LP, and its New
Johnsonville mill in Tennessee to Hood Companies Inc.
Under the antitrust agreement, International Paper had four
months, with an option of two 30-day extensions, to close the
sale of the mills.
International Paper shares, which have fallen about 20
percent since March, closed at $29.20 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.