Oct 25 International Paper Co :
* CEO says demand seems to be "moving sideways," expects global
economy to be
same in 2013 as 2012
* CEO says successfully boosting prices 5 to 10 percent in box
and board
businesses
* CEO says having "terrific year" in Russia
* CEO says China's growth rate "feels like 2 to 3 percent
g.d.p., not 7
percent"
* CEO says volumes rose "strongly" in Brazil in Q3 2012
* CEO says Temple Inland Inc- buyout helped boost
sales in Q3 2012
* CEO says pulp and consumer packaging markets remain weak
* CEO says consumer packaging weak across all end markets