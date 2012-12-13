BRIEF-Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
Dec 13 International Paper Co said it will sell its Temple-Inland building products business to Georgia-Pacific LLC for $750 million in cash.
The assets to be sold include 16 manufacturing facilities, located primarily in southeastern and eastern United States.
International Paper had earmarked the Temple-Inland building products division for sale since it bought smaller rival Temple-Inland earlier this year.
June 2 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate Carnegie Mellon University professor Marvin Goodfriend and former Treasury Department staffer Randal Quarles to fill two of the three open seats on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, the New York Times said on Friday, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the decision.